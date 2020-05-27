US willing to mediate between India and China: Donald Trump on LAC faceoff

Image Source : PTI Representational image showing Indian and Chinese flags

US President Donald Trump has offered to mediate between China and India as the militaries of the two countries find themselves engaged in a face-off in the Leh sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). "We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!" US President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, China said that the situation at the border with India was "overall stable and controllable," and both the countries had proper mechanisms and communication channels to resolve the issues through a dialogue and consultation.

The comments by the Foreign Ministry spokesman came in the backdrop of the continuing standoff between the militaries of India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, during a media briefing here, said that China's position on the border-related issues was clear and consistent.

"We have been following the important consensus reached by the two leaders and strictly observing the agreements between the two countries," he said, apparently referring to the directions of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their two informal summits, asking the militaries of the two countries to take more confidence-building measures.

