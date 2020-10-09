Image Source : FLICKR Pakistan bans social media app TikTok for 'immoral and indecent content'

Pakistan's Telecommunication Authority on Friday blocked Chinese app TikTok after the company failed to fully comply with instructions for “development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content”, Pakistan's Geo News reported.

The PTA said the step was taken after the authority received a number of complaints from different segments of the society against immoral and indecent content on the video-sharing application.

The PTA in a statement said, “Keeping in view the complaints and nature of the content being consistently posted on TikTok, PTA issued a final notice to the application and gave considerable time to respond and comply with the Authority instructions for the development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content."

It said that the application failed to fully comply with the instructions, therefore, directions were issued for blocking of TikTok application in the country.

