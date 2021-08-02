Monday, August 02, 2021
     
4 killed in helicopter crash in remote California region

California Published on: August 02, 2021 6:50 IST
The Colusa County Sheriff's department confirmed four deaths due to a helicopter crash in California region.

Four people aboard a helicopter were killed when it crashed in a remote area of Northern California, the Colusa County Sheriff's Department said. The department confirmed the deaths to the KXTV station. The four people died at the scene on Sunday, said the department, which did not release their identities.

The Robinson R66 crashed around 1:15 p.m. in Colusa County north of Sacramento, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

“Preliminary reports indicate four people were on board,” the statement said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

