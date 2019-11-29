Friday, November 29, 2019
     
India to have winters warmer than normal this season: IMD

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: November 29, 2019 20:13 IST
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL

The winter is likely to be warmer than normal this season, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. In its winter forecast released on Friday, the IMD said, "The upcoming winter season (December to February) is likely to experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country except over northern most parts of India, thus indicating a warmer winter season over the country."

Yesterday, Delhi recorded its best air quality in 55 days due to the heavy downpour and high-velocity winds that kept pollution in check. The city recorded its overall air quality index at 106, the best since October 5, when it was 98. On Wednesday, the overall AQI was 134.

The region had last recorded such levels on October 5. Most of the 37 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi recorded AQI in the "satisfactory" category. Pusa registered the best AQI of 64.

