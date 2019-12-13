List of trains cancelled, delayed due to anti-CAB protests

Transportation took a hit on Friday due to ongoing protests against the amended Citizenship Act throughout the country. Over 100 trains were either cancelled or short terminated by Northeast Frontier Railway. Buses too did not ply in Guwahati, which has been the epicenter of the violence. Hundreds of passengers were stranded at Guwahati airport. They have been stuck for several hours due to the violent protests.
List of canceled trains, delayed trains:
Guwahati-Dimapur BG Express
Sealdah-Agartala Kanchanjungha Express
Howrah-Dibrugarh Kamrup Express
Guwahati-Jorhat Janshatabdi Express
Tinsukia-Naharlagun Intercity Express
Rajendranagar - New Tinsukia Express
Sealdah - Silchar Kanchanjungha Express
Jorhat - Guwahati Janshatabdi Express
Bangalore-Agartala Humsafar Express
Dibrugarh - Dekargaon Special
Lumding - Tinsukia passenger
Dimapur - Mariani passenger
Simaluguri-Dibrugarh passenger
Jorhat - Tinsuka passenger
Ledo to Dibrugarh and back
Dibrugarh to Dangri and back
New Tinsukia - Rangiya Intercity Express
Rangiya - New Tinsukia Intercity Express
Tinsukia - Jorhat passenger
Dibrugarh - Murkongselek passenger
Guwahati-Dibrugarh train services partially cancelled
Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express partially cancelled (December 16)
Chandigarh - Dibrugarh express (that left Chandigarh on December 11) to be short-terminated at Guwahati, partially cancelled between Guwahati and Dibrugarh
Dibrugarh-Tambaram Express (December 15) partially cancelled between Dibrugarh-Guwahati (will start from Guwahati on December 17)
Rajdhani Express (that left New Delhi on December 12) short-terminated
