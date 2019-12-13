List of trains cancelled, delayed due to anti-CAB protests

Representational Image

Transportation took a hit on Friday due to ongoing protests against the amended Citizenship Act throughout the country. Over 100 trains were either cancelled or short terminated by Northeast Frontier Railway. Buses too did not ply in Guwahati, which has been the epicenter of the violence. Hundreds of passengers were stranded at Guwahati airport. They have been stuck for several hours due to the violent protests.

List of canceled trains, delayed trains:

Guwahati-Dimapur BG Express

Sealdah-Agartala Kanchanjungha Express

Howrah-Dibrugarh Kamrup Express

Guwahati-Jorhat Janshatabdi Express

Tinsukia-Naharlagun Intercity Express

Rajendranagar - New Tinsukia Express

Sealdah - Silchar Kanchanjungha Express

Jorhat - Guwahati Janshatabdi Express

Bangalore-Agartala Humsafar Express

Dibrugarh - Dekargaon Special

Lumding - Tinsukia passenger

Dimapur - Mariani passenger

Simaluguri-Dibrugarh passenger

Jorhat - Tinsuka passenger

Ledo to Dibrugarh and back

Dibrugarh to Dangri and back

New Tinsukia - Rangiya Intercity Express

Rangiya - New Tinsukia Intercity Express

Tinsukia - Jorhat passenger

Dibrugarh - Murkongselek passenger

Guwahati-Dibrugarh train services partially cancelled

Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express partially cancelled (December 16)

Chandigarh - Dibrugarh express (that left Chandigarh on December 11) to be short-terminated at Guwahati, partially cancelled between Guwahati and Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh-Tambaram Express (December 15) partially cancelled between Dibrugarh-Guwahati (will start from Guwahati on December 17)

Rajdhani Express (that left New Delhi on December 12) short-terminated

