Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Tejashwi Yadav rubbishes Prashant Kishor's claim of no development in Bihar for 30 years

Highlights Tejashwi termed Kishor's statements baseless and questioned his significance

Nitish Kumar had also said that he gives 'no importance' to PK's assessment of his performance

Kishor had blamed political parties for no development in the state for 30 years

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday dismissed poll strategist Prashant Kishor's claim of "no development in Bihar for 30 years". Kishor had blamed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav for their tenures at the office for no development work in the state for 30 years. Speaking to the reporters here, Tejashwi termed his statements baseless and questioned his significance in politics so far.

"Prashant Kishor's statement does not make any sense that I even answer to it. It is a baseless statement. I am not aware of his whereabouts, who is he? He has never been a factor in anything so far," he said.

The RJD leader also spoke about the Chief Minister's response on the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the country and hit out at the Nitish Kumar-led party for casting its vote in favour of the bill in the Parliament.

Kumar had said that the CAA is a policy matter and the state government was more concerned about safeguarding people from COVID. The remarks came in reaction to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement wherein he said that the Act would be implemented soon after the end of the pandemic. Tejashwi, taking a jibe at the Bihar Chief Minister, said that his party had extended support to the Bill in the Parliament and therefore his statements on the subject do not matter. "Our stand is clear on CAA-NRC. We have always been opposing this in the Parliament and I don think it will be implemented anytime soon in Bihar. JDU had supported the bill in the Parliament. The people had hit the roads in protest against the bill and every party had put forward its stance on the matter. If the JDU voted in favour of CAA, then statements do not matter," the RJD leader said.

(ANI Inputs)

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says he gives 'no importance' to PK's assessment of his performance

Latest India News