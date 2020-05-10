Image Source : FILE Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to resume OPD services from Monday

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital will resume Out Patient Department (OPD) services in a graded manner from tomorrow. The OPD service, which was closed following the government's directives to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19 since the lockdown was announced, will operate from 10 am to 4 pm. "Each doctor will see a maximum of four patients in one hour," Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said on Sunday.

He informed that the hospital has created proper facilities to minimize the spread of COVID-19 especially keeping in mind that nearly 70% positive patients are asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to hold his fifth meeting with chief ministers a week ahead of phase 3 of the nationwide lockdown coming to an end. The government is expected to review the situation in the states before taking a final call on the lifting of the lockdown which was necessitated to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 62,000-mark today as the country recorded 62,939 cases with the death toll rising to 2,109. The active cases stand at 41,472, while 19,357 people have been cured.

