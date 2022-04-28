Patna: Man kills wife, daughter before pulling gun's trigger on himself - Triple murder caught on cam

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Triple murder caught on cam

Patna News: Patna Gardanibagh area was rattled by gunshots on Thursday afternoon. A person killed his wife and daughter before killing himself in the Police Colony. The horrific incident was caught on camera sending shockwaves among the locals.

According to the police, the person was identified as Rajeev Kumar. He was unemployed.

"Around 12.40 pm, we received information about a triple murder in Anisabad's Police Colony. A police team rushed to the spot immediately. Statement of eyewitnesses were recorded and CCTV installed in the area was scanned. Upon investigation, it was revealed that a person identified as Rajeev Kumar shot dead two women before killing himself," Patna SSP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said.

According to initial investigations, Rajeev's first wife has passed away of natural causes a few years ago after which he had married his sister-in-law Priyanka. The reason for the murder is not yet known and the police is probing the matter.

The place where the incident took place is the home of many IPS officers.

