IRCTC Special Trains: Ticket bookings at reservation counter to begin from tomorrow

Indian Railways on Thursday issued an order to resume the train ticket booking facility at reservation counters from tomorrow. In addition to that common service centers (CSC) and through ticketing agents for booking reserved tickets will also start from May 22.

The zonal railways have been instructed to decide and notify the opening of reservation counters as per local needs and conditions, the order stated.

The railways said the reservation counters will open from Friday in a phased manner along with the dissemination of information about their respective locations and timings as per the local needs and conditions.

These booking counters as well as the CSCs were shut since March 25 when a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus began. As of now, tickets for these trains can only be booked online through the IRCTC portal.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that train ticket bookings at railway station countries will restart in the next 2-3 days for which they are developing a protocol.

On Wednesday, Railways announced the resumption of services of 200 trains in addition to already running AC special and shramik trains from June 1. Out of the 200 trains whose services will resume from June 1, 73 mail/express, 17 Jan Shatabdi and 5 Duronto trains will be put to public service.

