Gehlot, Pilot fighting for chair: Bhupendra Yadav during BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Rajasthan

Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Thursday targeted the ruling Congress in Rajasthan, saying there is a "fight for the chair" between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Sachin Pilot. Addressing BJP leaders and workers on the culmination of the first day of his "Jan Ashiwad Yatra” here, he said the Congress party is nearing its end due to dynastic politics

“The Congress party is a slave to one family and not a party with democracy. That is why it is getting finished from the country,” Yadav said.

He said the BJP is the only party with internal democracy and huge mass support.

“The BJP is not the party of any individual, it is the party of ideology. That ideology is very strong and our workers are committed to that ideology and work for the nation with passion in their hearts,” he said.

The newly-inducted Union minister also targeted the Congress for the conduct of its MPs in parliament, saying the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is transforming India for the better.

“In the last seven years, the Modi government has ensured that no section or class is left out and development reaches all. There has been a transformation in politics in seven years but Congress could not change its mentality,” he said.

He also alleged that the Congress party made every class a vote bank and gave nothing to them during its rule.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government, Yadav said the government has done a lot of work to transform the country's with a motto of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will form the next government in the state because people are “fed up” with the Congress. After the address, he resumed the onward journey in a specially-designed vehicle.

Yadav, along with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Rajendra Rathore and other leaders, was mounted on the vehicle painted in saffron.

The yatra was escorted by party workers on motorcycle by a large number of cars and other vehicles were also part of the yatra. They reached Birla Auditorium here late in the evening and addressed a programme.

However, the Congress dubbed the rally a 'Jan-Dhoka Yatra’ alleging that the BJP failed to handle the Covid crisis effectively and betrayed the country.

“People are suffering from inflation and rising fuel prices but the Modi government is not bothered. Instead of taking out the yatra, they should give relief to people,” Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said.

He said the BJP will neither get anyone's blessings nor public support.

"The central government is supposed to ensure public welfare and development. These people came to power by making false promises, they will neither get any blessings nor public support,” he told reporters.

The BJP leaders are liars and cheaters who have betrayed the country, he said.

He claimed that when Rajasthan was facing an oxygen crisis during Covid crisis, not a single BJP MP from the state came forward to help people.

