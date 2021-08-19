Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Caste-based census: Nitish, Tejashwi among all-party delegation members to meet PM Modi on August 23

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with an all-party delegation, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 23 to discuss the issue of a caste-based census. Tejashwi Yadav, who is the leader of opposition in the state assembly, will also participate.

"I had sought an appointment with the PM to meet him along with an all-party delegation from Bihar, including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, to discuss the issue of a caste-based census. I thank him for giving us time next Monday at 11 am," the chief minister told reporters.

Favouring a caste-based census, Nitish said it would benefit all sections of the society and facilitate more effective governance.

On August 3, Kumar had written to PM Modi, seeking his appointment to discuss the demand.

Recently, leaders of the five-party opposition Grand Alliance, led by Yadav, had met the chief minister over the issue.

Kumar, who is the de facto leader of the JD(U), had asserted that divergent stands adopted by his party and the BJP, which heads the Union government, on the issue would not affect the coalition.

Notably, the Centre had recently informed Parliament that it was thinking of holding a census only for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, triggering vehement demand in Bihar that the same must include OBCs who dominate the state’s politics.

Kumar had allayed fears that a census of all castes could lead to social tensions.

"When the legislature unanimously passed resolutions in support of a caste-based census on two occasions, members of all parties and from all castes and religions supported it. There should be no misgivings," he had said.

The bicameral Bihar legislature had unanimously passed resolutions in favour of a caste-based census in 2019 and also in 2020.

Caste-based census other than for SCs and STs has not been undertaken in the country after 1931. (With PTI inputs)

