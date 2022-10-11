Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena gets 'two swords and a shield' poll symbol

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Fight over Shiv Sena symbol: The Election Commission has allotted the 'two swords and a shield' poll symbol to Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena. On Monday, the Election Commission allotted new names to both factions of Shiv Sena, one led by Uddhav Thackeray and another by Eknath Shinde.

The election commission allotted the name 'Balasahebanchi ShivSena' to Shinde faction and 'ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) to Thackeray faction. However, it declined to allot 'Trishul', 'Rising Sun' and 'Gada' as symbols as they are "not in the list of free symbols".

The Election Commission of India has earlier asked the Shinde faction to furnish a list of 3 fresh symbols by Tuesday and declared 'Flaming Torch' as the symbol of candidates of the Thackeray faction in the current by-election. Speaking on EC's decision, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Deepak Kesarkar said, "everyone should accept the decision given by the Election Commission. We welcome this decision."

"We got this name of Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena. Balasaheb's name will be with us. Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena on one hand and our Balasaheb's Shiv Sena on the another," he said.

"We follow Balasaheb's Hindutva ideas, hence we got the name Balasaheb. Eknath Shinde got the blessings of Balasaheb in a way with his name. Uddhav Thackeray left Hindutva, so he did not get the name of Balasaheb," he said attacking Thackeray faction.

"The new symbol, new name 'ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)' - we're extremely proud of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. He has worked as a Chief Minister, saving thousands of lives in Maharashtra. We have been a truthful honest government, working for the people," said Aaditya Thackeray.

Also Read: Election Commission allots new names to Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde factions of Shiv Sena

Latest India News