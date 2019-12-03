Delhi air quality deteriorates; temperature dips to 8 degrees Celsius

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Delhi temperature dips to 8 degrees Celsius

The air quality in Delhi dipped to 'poor' and 'very poor' level on Tuesday. On Monday, the air quality in Delhi was recorded as 'moderate', as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). At Anand Vihar, the AQI was at 306 with PM 2.5 at 306 and PM10 at 269. In Ashok Vihar, the level of air pollution was high as the AQI was recorded at 309 at 9:30 in the morning.

While in areas such as Mandir Marg, ITO and Lodhi road, the AQI was 271, 281 and 212.

Even in adjoining areas of the capital, the AQI also plunged making tuff for residents to move outdoors with Gurugram (245), Faridabad (240), Noida (238) and Ghaziabad (347).

Delhiites woke up to a cold and sunny morning on Tuesday as the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 9.1 degrees Celsius, normal for the season.

The minimum temperature dipped to 8 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Meanwhile, the MeT department has forecast strong surface winds later in the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was 76 percent at 8.30 AM.

