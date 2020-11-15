Image Source : PTI Delhi fire department receives strange ‘oil rain’ calls from all over city, probe underway

Soon after it started drizzling in the national capital on Sunday evening, the Delhi Fire Department received multiple calls reporting “oil rain” from all over the city. The fire department is currently investigating the matter amid some roads being closed after bikers slipped.

"We are receiving calls from all parts of Delhi about oil rain and so far, we have responded to more than 40 calls," a senior Fire Department officer told news agency IANS.

Police had to close one of the roads leading to Jamia Nagar opposite the Holy Family Hospital in south Delhi after some bikers slipped on the road.

The Fire Brigade was seen responding to one such call in nearby New Friends Colony. A senior police officer said that a call of oil spill was received after which the Fire Department was informed.

"Many bikers slipped and fell on the road because of the slippery oil-like material spilled on the road. As a precautionary measure, the Fire Brigade was called and the road was washed," one of the callers said.

(With IANS inputs)

