Coronavirus Live Updates: Top News Headlines At This Hour Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Nations across the world continue to fight novel coronavirus as the global death toll due to COVID-19 crossed 16,400 as on 6 am on March 24. Meanwhile, in India, there have been 9 fatalities with nearly 500 positive cases of coronavirus so far. Italy has become the worst-hit nation as the death toll due to coronavirus in the country is on a steep rise with each passing day.