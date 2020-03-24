Coronavirus Live Updates: Top News Headlines At This Hour

Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates:
- US reports 139 COVID-19 deaths in a day, Trump signs executive order to prevent medical supplies hoarding
- Over 1,000 cases against lockdown violators in Delhi
- Florida imposes self-quarantine for visitors flying from New York
- Noida police registered 96 FIRs, while 1995 vehicles were challaned for violating the lockdown and section 144 in the district, yesterday
- Punjab: People come out of their homes to buy essential goods in Amritsar, amid lockdown in the state
- Curfew to remain imposed in Bhopal and Jabalpur today
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world. "It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on true fight of our lives, pull back from hostilities and put aside mistrust and animosities," he says
- Strictly implementing social distancing measures like home quarantine will reduce overall expected number of cases by 62% and peak number of cases by 89%, thus 'flattening' the curve and providing more opportunities for interventions: Indian Council of Medical Research study
- Inter-state borders of Delhi have been sealed by Police except for the movement of essential goods and services
- Sanitization activities were undertaken by the administration in Imphal to contain the spread of coronavirus
- All 16 samples from Ladakh whose reports came yesterday (22nd March) tested negative for COVID-19. 12 were from Kargil and 4 from Leh
- All private medical colleges and hospitals in Uttarakhand that have a capacity of 100 or more beds are directed to reserve 25% of their beds for COVID-19 positive or possibly infected cases
