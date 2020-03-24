Coronavirus centric G-20 summit to take place on Thursday via video conference

A summit of the G-20 nations will take place on Thursday between 3:00 pm and 4:30 pm. As per reports, this summit will be a COVID-19 centric summit of the world leaders and will take place via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his conversation with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince on March 17, had expressed his desire to have a G-20 summit on the issue that has brought the whole world to a standstill.

Coronavirus has thus far infected over 380,000 people worldwide, killing over 16,000. In India, there are currently around 500 confirmed cases of coronavirus along with 11 deaths.

G-20 is a group of the world's 20 leading economies. The countries in the group include -- Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.