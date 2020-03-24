No case of coronavirus in last 40 hrs in Delhi; 5-member team of doctors ready for Stage 3 possibility

Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

No case of coronavirus has been reported in the last 40 hours in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Tuesday afternoon. The chief minister also said that the Delhi government has constituted a 5-member team to suggest a plan to deal with the situation if Delhi reaches stage 3 of coronavirus pandemic.

"In the last 40 hours, no new patient has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi. Of the 30 patients, some patients have gone home. There are only 23 patients now," Kejriwal said. However, the chief minister added: "This is good news but we shouldn't be happy as the fight is still on. The numbers might spike anytime. We should remain alert."

Kejriwal also appealed to all landlords to allow some concession to tenants. "There are many daily wage earners in Delhi who stay at rented homes. If some tenants are not in a condition to pay their rents to landlords, they can be given some concession for 2-3 months."

The chief minister also announced Rs. 5,000 each to all construction workers "as their livelihood has been affected". We are also increasing the number of night shelters in the city, he said.

