Image Source : PTI (FILE) Coronavirus lockdown in Madhya Pradesh extended till June 15

Coronavirus lockdown in Madhya Pradesh has been extended till June 15. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement on Saturday. There have been 7646 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state. Currently, there are 3042 active coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh. 4269 patients have been cured or migrated. There have been 334 deaths so far.

Although critics stress the need for more number of tests in the state, Madhya Pradesh has shown an increased recovery rate from coronavirus infection. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan recently said that better arrangements were being made in the state for treatment of Covid 19 patients.

The state government has started fever clinics to make the screening facilities related to coronavirus more easily available to the people.

Two days ago, the state government decided to impose Rs 2000 fine for whoever found violating home quarantine. The authorities said that if a person is found flouting home quarantine norms for the second time, he/she will be shifted from residence to a quarantine centre.

According to the central government's guidelines, people should be home-quarantined in mild and pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases. An undertaking is also taken in suspected COVID-19 cases that the person would follow the home quarantine norms.

