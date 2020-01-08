Wednesday, January 08, 2020
     
  4. Oil prices spike more than 3.5 per cent after Iran hits base used by US in Iraq | LIVE
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 08, 2020 6:53 IST
Breaking News Live Blog, January 8
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 8, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

Live updates : Breaking News January 8-2020

  • Jan 08, 2020 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Iranian Revolutionary Guards tell US to 'recall US troops' from region

  • Jan 08, 2020 6:19 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Nine rockets hit Iraq base housing US troops

  • Jan 08, 2020 6:18 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Oil prices spike more than 3.5 per cent after Iran hits base used by US in Iraq

  • Jan 08, 2020 6:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Iran launched more than dozen ballistic missiles against US military forces on Jan 7, says Jonathan Hoffman

    Jonathan Hoffman, Assistant to the US Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs said: "At approximately 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq." 

    "It's clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military & coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil. We're working on initial battle damage assessments," he added. 

