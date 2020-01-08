Oil prices spike more than 3.5 per cent after Iran hits base used by US in Iraq | LIVE

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 8, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Iranian Revolutionary Guards tell US to 'recall US troops' from region.
Nine rockets hit Iraq base housing US troops.
Oil prices spike more than 3.5 per cent after Iran hits base used by US in Iraq
Jonathan Hoffman, Assistant to the US Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs said: "At approximately 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq."
"It's clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military & coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil. We're working on initial battle damage assessments," he added.
