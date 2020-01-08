Oil prices spike more than 3.5 per cent after Iran hits base used by US in Iraq | LIVE

Jonathan Hoffman, Assistant to the US Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs said: "At approximately 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq."

"It's clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military & coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil. We're working on initial battle damage assessments," he added.