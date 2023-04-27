Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 27, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Congress chief Kharge compares Modi with ‘poisonous snake’, later expresses regret

Exclusive: ‘Ajit Pawar for CM’ posters appear, Sharad Pawar says, time has come to change ‘roti’

Exclusive: On HC order, Prayagraj officials use bulldozers to reoccupy land grabbed by Atiq Ahmed’s associate

