Maharashtra: Shinde-led Shiv Sena advertisement claims Eknath preferred as CM over Fadnavis

Shinde-led Shiv Sena advertisement: A poster war has erupted in Maharashtra after Chief Minister-led Shiv Sena claimed that Eknath Shinde is the preferred person for the state's top post, claims an ad which was put out by the ruling party. In the full-page advertisement placed in many newspapers, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has demanded Narendra Modi in the Centre and Eknath Shinde for Maharashtra's top job. And has also claimed that Eknath Shinde is preferred more as CM rather than Devendra Fadnavis.

The ad may further widen the gap between the Shiv Sena and BJP, which according to reports, are going through a rough patch after Eknath Shinde son's fiasco. The Shiv Sena MP hit out at the BJP leaders in the state's Dombivil unit and said there are some leaders who are trying to create obstacles for the BJP-Shinde faction for their "selfish politics."

The advertisement carries Sena’s bow-and-arrow symbol and images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Shinde. It has no image or photo of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray, a noticeable departure going by its earlier publicity materials. “…For the chief minister’s position, 26.1 per cent of the people in Maharashtra desire Eknath Shinde and 23.2 per cent of the people wish to see Devendra Fadnavis as the next chief minister,” reads the advertisement. Thus, it is undeniable proof that 49.3 per cent of the people in Maharashtra wish to see a strong alliance between BJP and Shiv Sena for their state’s leadership, it said.