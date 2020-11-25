Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Suspected drug peddler Karamjeet Singh gets bail

A Mumbai court on Wednesday granted bail to a suspected drug peddler, who was arrested by the NCB in connection with a probe into the drugs angle

related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The accused, Karamjeet Singh Anand, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Special NDPS court judge G B Gurao granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

Anand has been directed not to leave the country without the court's permission. The court also directed him against tampering with the evidence or investigation going on into the case. The NCB had earlier told the court that Anand appears to be a "major player" in "drug syndicate active in Bollywood and high society".

The NCB has been probing the alleged use in some quarters of Bollywood after the death of Rajput in June this year on the basis of some WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some staff members of Rajput and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act.

Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.