Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan dies at 53

Irrfan Khan dies at 53

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away on (Tuesday/Wednesday) in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. The actor was rushed to the hospital on April 28 evening and was kept in the ICU because of a colon infection. He was 53. Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babli Khan and Ayan Khan. The shocking news comes just two days after the actor's mother Saeda Begum breathed her last on Saturday in Jaipur where she used to stay. However, owing to the ongoing lockdown, the actor could not physically attend his mother's last rites and reportedly paid his last respect through video conferencing.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, India TV Entertainment reporter Joyeeta MItra Suvarna informed that the doctors had kept Irrfan on the ventilator and had asked the family to hang on.

The Life Of Pi actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018 and a few days later, he left for London for his treatment. He returned to India in February 2019 and filmed Angrezi Medium during his brief visit. A couple of months later, he flew to London to continue the treatment and returned to India after his surgery in September 2019.

Irrfan Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania's comedy film Angrezi Medium, the last-released Bollywood film before COVID-19 forced the complete shutdown of cinema halls. Soon after the film released, many states announced the shut down of cinema halls. Later, the film premiered on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. On the day of the premiere, the whole star cast of the film including Kiku Sharda, Deepak Dobriyal, Radhika Madan, producer Dinesh Vijan, director Homi Adajania came together through video conferencing to watch the film together.

Radhika Madan shared a screenshot and wrote, "The #AngreziMedium squad is preppin’ to watch the #AngreziMediumPremiere on @disneyplushotstarvip! Get your squad to watch the film, NOW! " Along with the actors, director Homi Adajania and producer Dinesh Vijan are also seen chatting in the video call.

