Image Source : INSTAGRAM Farewell Irrfan Khan: 10 best, heartfelt Instagram posts of the actor that will make you emotional

In a shocking news, Irrfan Khan breathed his last in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. The legendary actor died due to colon infection at the age of 53. The Life of Pi actor was survived by wife Sutapa Sikder, and sons Babil and Ayan. Bollywood fraternity and fans are in state of shock and still can’t believe that Irrfan Khan is no more in this world. “Hope it’s a rumour”, Irrfan Khan fans across the world are crying out in unison. Remembering the late actor with a heavy heart, here are ten of his best and heartfelt Instagram posts.

One of his most recent Instagram posts spoke about love, life and god where Irrfan Khan shared a shadow image of himself and wrote," God speaks to each of us as he makes us, then walks with us silently out of the night. These are the words we dimly hear: You, sent out beyond your recall, go to the limits of your longing.Embody me.Flare-up like a flame and make big shadows I can move in.Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror.

Just keep going. No feeling is final.Don’t let yourself lose me.Nearby is the country they call life. You will know it by its seriousness.Give me your hand #rainermariarilke".

When Irrfan Khan shared the table with Bollywood actors such as Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan.

Irrfan khan Insta

On receiving the Best Actor Award for Hindi Medium in 2017, Irrfan Khan was all suited up in black.

A dapper picture of the great actor

Farewell Irrfan Khan

A picture of the actor 'just wandering'.

Irrfan khan Instagram

He was all smiles posing with a puppy from the sets of his film 2017 film - Qarib Qarib Singlle.

Lost in some deep thoughts, Irrfan Khan posted the picture in 2017 and wrote, "There are more life forms in a handful of forest soil than there are people on the planet.".

Irrfan khan

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage