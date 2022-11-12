Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Will Congress retain power in Solan?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Previously in the assembly elections of 2012 in Solan too Congress’ Dhani Ram Shandil defeated BJP’s Kumari Sheela and rose to power.

Himachal Pradesh has voted out its incumbent governments over the past years and hence it would not be surprising if the BJP does not retain power in the state.

The Solan assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh falls under Solan district of Himachal Pradesh State. It is the 53rd constituency and is part of the Shimla Lok Sabha seat.

In 2017, Dr. (col.) Dhani Ram Shandil of the Indian National Congress won the Solan seat by defeating his father in-law Rajesh Kashyap who contested from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Shandil won by a margin of 671 votes.

However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP candidate Suresh Kumar Kashyap won from Shimla Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 327515.

This time too the tussle here between father in-law Dr. Rajesh Kashyap of the BJP, and his son in-law Dhani Ram Shandil of the Congress party is continuing. Apart from the BJP and Congress, Anju Rathore is contesting the elections from AAP.

Dhani Ram Shandil is trying to capitalize on the issues related to development. The same issue has also been taken up by BJP in order to garner more votes.

