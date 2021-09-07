Tuesday, September 07, 2021
     
JEECUP 2021 answer key released, how to check

JEECUP exam was held from August 29 to September 3. Download answer key at the websites- jeecup.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in 

New Delhi Published on: September 07, 2021 14:26 IST
JEECUP 2021 answer key: The answer key of the JEEPCUP 2021 exam has been released. The candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website- jeecup.nic.in or from another government site digilocker.gov.in

JEECUP exam was held from August 29 to September 3. 

JEECUP 2021 answer key: How to download 

  1. Visit the websites- jeecup.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in 
  2. Click on download 'JEECUP 2021' answer key link 
  3. A PDF with answer key will appear on the screen 
  4. Download JEECUP answer key, take a print out for further reference. 

As JEECUP answer key has been released, the candidates can now raise objections, following which the final answer key and result will be released. 

A seat allocation process will be announced later on the basis of which candidates will be offered admission based on their choices, reservation and state open rank of UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2021. The candidates will be able to make their choices online for branches and institutes. The verification of documents would be done at the time of seat allocation process/admission. 

For details on JEECUP exam, please visit the website- jeecup.nic.in.   

