Longest films of 2026: From Dhurandhar 2 to Mirzapur The Movie, these films crossed three hours

The three-hour mark has become increasingly common for big-screen releases, and 2026 has already seen several major Indian films embrace lengthy runtimes. From high-octane action dramas to franchise films, audiences have had to set aside considerably more time for some of the year's biggest theatrical releases.

Mirzapur The Movie, which was released in cinemas on September 4, is among the latest films to join the list. The Gurmmeet Singh directorial has a certified runtime of 3 hours, 17 minutes and 19 seconds, making it one of the longest major Hindi releases of the year.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has one of the longest runtimes

Dhurandhar: The Revenge stands out at the top of the list, with a runtime of around 3 hours and 49 minutes. The Ranveer Singh-starrer is definitely one of the longest movies that usually hit the theatres. Due to its longer running time, the movie was able to tell the whole story without cutting anything short for a feature-length film.

Border 2 crosses three hours

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Border 2 is yet another big release in 2026 which is more than three hours long. The war drama has a reported runtime of around 3 hours and 19 minutes, putting it just ahead of Mirzapur The Movie. Its lengthy duration reflects the film's large ensemble, action sequences and expansive war-drama setting.

Mirzapur The Movie runs for 3 hours and 17 minutes

Mirzapur The Movie has a certified runtime of 197 minutes and 19 seconds. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and created by Puneet Krishna, the film brings the popular Mirzapur universe from streaming to cinemas. Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, with Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi.

The cast also includes Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Abhishek Banerjee and Ravi Kishan. Interestingly, the film does not continue the story after the events of the third season. Instead, it is set between Episodes 6 and 7 of Season 1, taking the audience back to an earlier chapter of the Mirzapur timeline.

Toxic is also among 2026's longest films

Yash and Geetu Mohandas' Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups also crossed the three-hour mark. The film has a certified runtime of 3 hours, 14 minutes and 12 seconds, putting it only a few minutes behind Mirzapur The Movie.

Toxic marked Yash's return to the big screen after the KGF franchise and featured an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth.

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