Top 10 DU colleges as per NIRF rankings 2025 – Full list here If you wish to enrol in one of the top DU colleges and aspire to a high-paying career in the future, take a look at the list of the Top 10 Delhi University Colleges according to the NIRF Rankings in this article.

New Delhi:

Delhi University has started the registration process for the first round of counselling for admission to various undergraduate courses across its colleges. The registration for Phase 2 will begin after the announcement of the results. If you wish to enrol in one of the top DU colleges and aim for a high-paying career in the future, we’ve compiled a list of the Top 10 Delhi University Colleges as per the NIRF Rankings in this article. Take a look!

Top 10 Delhi University Colleges as per the NIRF Rankings

Hindu College has been ranked first with a score of 74.47 in the NIRF rankings. Established in 1989, it is one of the oldest colleges in India, offering undergraduate, postgraduate programmes in science, humanities and commerce. The college has produced many notable alumni over the years, including Imtiaz Ali, Meenakshi Lekhi, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj, and Tisca Chopra and has been awarded the title of 'star college' for its Department of Biotechnology by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Miranda House, a women's college in Delhi, was ranked second among all colleges across India as per NIRF rankings with a score of 73.22. Previously, the college held the top position in the NIRF rankings for colleges for seven consecutive years, until 2023. It is known for its strong performance in co-curricular activities and placements. Famous alumni include Sheila Dixit, Nandita Das, Meera Kumar, Swara Bhaskar, and Mira Nair.

St. Stephens's College ranked third among all colleges across India, with a score of 72.97. Known for its extensive academic, artistic creativity, and groundbreaking research, the college was established in year 1881. Prominent personalities include Shashi Tharur, Kapil Sibal, Sachin Pilot, Kabir Bedi and S Jaishankar Prasad.

Atma Ram Santan Dharma College ranked fifth overall and fourth among Delhi University colleges with a score of 72.59 in the NIRF rankings. Notable alumni include Rajkumar Rao, Jaspreet Jas, Himmat Singh Negi, and Rushali Rai have studied from this college.

Kirori Mal College was established in 1954. The college has been ranked 9th, with a score of 69.86, in the NIRF rankings. The college has nurtured many renowned personalities like Singer KK, Kabir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Naveen Patnaik, and Vijay Raj.

Lady Shri Ram College for Women was ranked 10th, with 69.49 score in the NIRF ranking. It is a constituent college of Delhi University and is known for its strong performance in humanities and social sciences. Olympian Manu Bhaker is among its notable alumni.

Hansraj College ranked 12th with a score of 68.76 among all colleges in India. Established in 1948 and situated in the Delhi University North Campus, it is considered as one of the best colleges in India. Famous alumni include Shah Rukh Khan, Gunjan Saxena, Anurag Kashyap, Kiren Rijiju and Naveen Jindal.

Deshbandhu College ranked 16th among all colleges in India, with a score of 66.03, in the NIRF rankings. The college is known for its distinguished faculty and diverse academic programs that cater to a wide student population.

Acharya Narendra Dev College ranked 18th, with a score of 64.73, in the NIRF rankings. The college is known for its science programs and research-oriented education, which fosters a culture of scientific inquiry.

Shri Ram College of Commerce was ranked 19th, with a score of 64.56, in the NIRF rankings. The college is considered the best college to study B.com and commerce. Notable alumni like Arun Jaitley, Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, Rajat Sharma, Gulshan Grover and Shiv Khera have studied from this college.