Iran strikes Hormuz deal with Oman, hits back at Trump over threat to make Strait a US territory

Tehran:

Iran and Oman have struck deal over a safe route for vessels transiting through the critical Strait of Hormuz, as the former's conflict with the United States (US) continues to drag on. The development follows after President Donald Trump said Washington will declare the Hormuz a US territory.

Although discussions with Oman are still underway over other issues, the arrangement for safe shipping was separate, reported Iran International citing foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei. However, Baghaei said the complete security in Hormuz could be restored because of the sanctions and the naval blockade imposed by the US.

Baghaei's statement comes even as Trump threatened to declare Hormuz "a territory of the" US. Speaking at a political rally in New York on Friday, the 80-year-old Republican leader also exuded confidence that the US will win its war against Iran that has continued for more than five months.

"After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated -- pretty soon I'll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States," he said. Although, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) later cited an unnamed White House official, who stated that the president was joking.

Iran hits back at Trump

However, Iran was quick to hit back at Trump and said that Hormuz -- through which nearly one-fifth of global crude transits -- will remain under its control.

"The Strait of Hormuz has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on X (formerly Twitter). "This strait will only be closed and opened under Iran's command."

The Hormuz remains a bone of contention between the US and Iran, with Tehran asserting a complete control over it, while Washington wants the waterway to remain open for all merchant vessels. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal published earlier this month, Trump is ready to stop all hostilities against Iran if it decides to open the Hormuz.

Further, report said the US will give up on a nuclear deal. However, Iran time and again has repeated that Hormuz would not be reopened until the US accepts all its demands, including an end to the war on all fronts.

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