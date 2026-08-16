Jharkhand student protest to escalate as agitators plan to burn effigies of Hemant Soren, Rahul Gandhi today

Ranchi:

The students' protest in Jharkhand is all set to escalate once again on Sunday, with agitators warning to burn effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress combine of playing politics over their issues.

The protesters have alleged that the ruling alliance have failed to take "concrete action" over their demands, and said effigies of Soren and Gandhi will be burnt across all 24 districts on Sunday. They have also demanded that the Congress must end its alliance with the JMM.

"Today I am telling you... We will burn effigies not only of Hemant Soren but also of Rahul Gandhi in all 24 districts as well. Because Rahul Gandhi talked to us on an audio call and said, 'We are with you.' If you are with the students, then stay with the students," student leader Ravinder Paswan was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Soren's residence to be gheraoed

Further, they have threatened to gherao the chief minister's residence in Ranchi on August 20, demanding his resignation. The protesters said the 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' was just a preview.

"The 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' on the 10th was just a preview; the 20th is yet to come. If all the exams conducted by the agency are not cancelled and a CBI inquiry is not conducted, all the students and youth of Jharkhand will surround the CM's residence on the 20th and stay there until they fulfil our legitimate demands," student leader Piyush Kumar said at a press briefing in Ranchi on Saturday.

Protesters take out 'Tiranga Yatra'

The agitators have been protesting for over 20 days, demanding the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL test and other statewide examinations, alleging irregularities. They have sought an investigation by a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand or by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), but alleged that the state government has failed to take action over their demands.

On Saturday, while the country celebrated its 80th Independence Day, they also organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ranchi that was joined by thousands of aspirants who were raising slogans such as 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

With students warning to escalate their agitation, the Jharkhand government has assured that they demands are being looked into. The two sides have also held multiple rounds of talks, but no consensus can be arrived upon.

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