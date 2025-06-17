Top 10 Global Universities 2025: Where do Indian institutes stand?- Check full list inside With a global ranking of 633, IISc Bangalore is ranked as the best institute in India. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) have secured the second and third positions, respectively. Check the top 10 universities list in world and India.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has secured the first position in global rankings, according to a report released on June 17 by US News & World Report. With a global ranking of 633, IISc Bangalore is ranked as the best institute in India. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) have secured the second and third positions, respectively, in India. Globally, IIT Madras is ranked 641st, and TIFR Mumbai is ranked 660th. Shoolini University ranks fourth in India, followed by Aligarh Muslim University in fifth place. Globally, Shoolini University is ranked 667th, and Aligarh Muslim University is ranked 676th, with scores of 47.7 and 47.6, respectively. Vellore Institute of Technology (including only VIT Vellore and VIT Chennai campuses) secured the seventh position in India and is ranked 699th globally.

Here are the best global universities in India

University Name Rank in India Global Rank Global Score Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore 1 633 48.4 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras 2 641 48.2 Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai 3 660 47.9 Shoolini University 4 667 47.7 Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) 5 676 47.6 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay 6 681 47.5 Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT Vellore & Chennai) 7 699 47.91 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi 8 703 47.0 Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi 8 703 47.0 Symbiosis International University 10 727 46.5

