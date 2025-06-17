Top 10 Global Universities 2025: Where do Indian institutes stand?- Check full list inside

New Delhi:
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has secured the first position in global rankings, according to a report released on June 17 by US News & World Report. With a global ranking of 633, IISc Bangalore is ranked as the best institute in India. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) have secured the second and third positions, respectively, in India. Globally, IIT Madras is ranked 641st, and TIFR Mumbai is ranked 660th. Shoolini University ranks fourth in India, followed by Aligarh Muslim University in fifth place. Globally, Shoolini University is ranked 667th, and Aligarh Muslim University is ranked 676th, with scores of 47.7 and 47.6, respectively. Vellore Institute of Technology (including only VIT Vellore and VIT Chennai campuses) secured the seventh position in India and is ranked 699th globally.
Here are the best global universities in India
|University Name
|Rank in India
|Global Rank
|Global Score
|Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore
|1
|633
|48.4
|Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras
|2
|641
|48.2
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai
|3
|660
|47.9
|Shoolini University
|4
|667
|47.7
|Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)
|5
|676
|47.6
|Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
|6
|681
|47.5
|Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT Vellore & Chennai)
|7
|699
|47.91
|Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
|8
|703
|47.0
|Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
|8
|703
|47.0
|Symbiosis International University
|10
|727
|46.5
Here are the best global universities
|University Name
|Global Rank
|Global Score
|Harvard University (U.S.)
|1
|100.0
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (U.S.)
|2
|97.2
|Stanford University (U.S.)
|3
|94.5
|University of Oxford (U.K.)
|4
|88.3
|University of Cambridge (U.K.)
|5
|86.8
|University of California Berkeley (U.S.)
|6
|86.4
|University College London (U.K.)
|7
|86.2
|University of Washington Seattle (U.S.)
|8
|86.1
|Yale University (U.S.)
|8
|86.0
|Columbia University (U.S.)
|10
|85.8
