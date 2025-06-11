Delhi University (DU) to teach students about love, red flags and heartbreaks from 2025-26, details here Delhi University has opted to teach students about love, red flags, and heartbreak from this year. The decision to introduce this course arises from increasing concerns over the emotional volatility observed in young adults. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi:

In a significant development, Delhi University (DU) has decided to teach real-life lessons to its students from 2025-26. The varsity has decided to add a new curriculum in its undergraduate programmes about love, relations, and breakups. This curriculum will help students navigate heartbreak, spot red flags, and build healthy relationships in an era ruled by Tinder swipes and Instagram stories, reported the Times of India.

The name of this new general elective course will be 'Negotiating Intimate Relationships', which will be studied in all disciplines of undergraduate programmes starting the 2025-26 academic session and will be offered by the Department of Psychology. It aims to address the essential conversations around intimacy, friendships, jealousy and breakups, which are usually ignored but have become increasingly relevant, especially in the wake of rising incidents of emotionally charged crimes among youth.

Three lectures and one tutorial every week

The four-credit course will include three lectures and one tutorial every week, and is tailored for students who have a better understanding of psychology. This course offers a rare academic space to discuss relations in a structured, and a judgement free environment.

Course to be divided into four parts

The curriculum will be divided into four parts. Details of each chapter as follows:

Chapter 1: The Psychology of Friendships and Intimate Relationships: This chapter will explore how relationships form, evolve, and transition into long-term bonds such as dating and marriage.

Chapter 2: Understanding Love: This chapter will dive into foundational theories such as Sternberg's Triangular Theory of Love and the Two-Factor Theory of Love. It will also address sexuality and its role in shaping modern romance.

Chapter 3: Signs of Relationships Going Sour: This chapter will help students recognise the early signs of emotional manipulation, jealousy, romantic transgressions, and intimate partner violence.

Chapter 4: Flourishing Relationships: In this chapter, students will learn how to foster healthy relationships, practice effective communication, and build emotional resilience.

This course will not only be theoretical; it will also provide students with interactive opportunities throughout. They will be encouraged to engage actively in discussions and take part in forgiveness and self-awareness exercises, and critically examine modern love through films and real-life scenarios.