Aap Ki Adalat: Yash reveals why he chose Ravana in Ramayana, says 'Mujhse achha koi nahin dikha sakta'

New Delhi:

Kannada actor Yash has been in the news lately for his much-awaited upcoming projects, including Toxic and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Both films are slated to release this year. In Ramayana, the pan-India star will be seen as Ravana, while Ranbir Kapoor will essay the role of Lord Rama.

Yash recently appeared on Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma, where he opened up about several topics, including his upcoming projects. During the interaction, the actor also revealed why he chose to play the role of Ravana in Ramayana.

Directed by Dangal-fame Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a mythological epic that will be released in two parts. The first part is slated to hit Indian theatres during Diwali 2026 and will be released worldwide on November 6, 2026.

Yash reveals why he chose Ravana in Ramayana

When asked why he opted for the role of Ravana and not Rama, Yash replied: "Ram ki bhalai dikhane ke liye Ravan ki burai bhi dikhana chahiye."

Rajat Sharma: Have you taken the theka (contract) to show all buraai (evil)?

Yash: "Mujhse achha koi nahin dikha sakta. This film needs a situation where people say, "Usko kaise maare yaar. He cannot die; uske paas boon hai, uske paas sab hai. Prabhu Shri Ram usko haraate hain. We have put all our egos aside."

Ramayana: Cast and characters

One of the most-awaited films of 2026, Ramayana features an ensemble star cast, including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Shobana as Kaikesi, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva, Saurabh Sachdeva as Mareech, Chetan Hansraj as Ravan’s grandfather Sumali, and Panchayat actor Faisal Malik as Kumbhakarna.

Notably, the makers dropped the official trailer of Ramayana Part 1 on Thursday, July 30, during the Brahma Muhurat, an auspicious pre-dawn period in the Hindu tradition.

Ramayana: Production details

For the unversed, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, with visual effects handled by DNEG. The film’s music is composed by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. Meanwhile, the second part of Ramayana is scheduled to release on Diwali 2027.

Watch the full interview here:

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Aap Ki Adalat: Why is Yash's Ramayana being made on a Rs 4,000-crore budget? Superstar clarifies