Top 10 dental colleges in India as per NIRF rankings - check complete list

If you aspire to have a career in dental studies, this article may help you learn about the top 10 dental colleges across India according to NIRF rankings. Check complete details here.

Written By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Choosing the right college is a crucial decision that should be made with careful consideration. If you plan to study medicine after completing your 12th grade in the science stream and wish to take the NEET exam for admission to Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), you may be looking for the best dental college. This article is designed to assist you in your search. We have compiled a list of the top 10 dental colleges in India, based on NIRF rankings. Take a look!

Candidates can check the name, rank and score of the top 10 dental colleges across India below in the table.

Institute ID Institute Name City, and State Score Rank
IR-N-I-1441 Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences Chennai, Tamil Nadu 81.83 1
IR-N-C-7254
Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal
Manipal, Karnataka
76.03
2
IR-N-C-28507
Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
Delhi
74.39 
3
IR-N-U-0523
King George`s Medical University
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
72.36
4
IR-N-I-1110
Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
Pune, Maharashtra
72.25
5
IR-N-C-19320
A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences
Mangluru, Karnataka
70.14
6
IR-N-N-352
SRM Dental College
Chennai, Tamil Nadu
69.18
7
IR-N-U-0108
Jamia Millia Islamia
Delhi
64.38
8
IR-N-U-0363
Siksha `O` Anusandhan
Bhubneshwar, Odisha
63.26
9
IR-N-I-1486
Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
Chennai, Tamil Nadu
62.40
10

Note: The above-mentioned details of the top 10 dental colleges across India are based on the NIRF 2024 data for the academic year 2024-25.

If you took this year's NEET UG exam and are considering a career as a dentist, this information may be helpful for you. Students who participated in the NEET UG exam are currently awaiting their results, which will be released soon by the National Testing Agency.
 
