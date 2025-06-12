Top 10 dental colleges in India as per NIRF rankings - check complete list

Choosing the right college is a crucial decision that should be made with careful consideration. If you plan to study medicine after completing your 12th grade in the science stream and wish to take the NEET exam for admission to Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), you may be looking for the best dental college. This article is designed to assist you in your search. We have compiled a list of the top 10 dental colleges in India, based on NIRF rankings. Take a look!
Top 10 dental colleges in India as per NIRF rankings
Candidates can check the name, rank and score of the top 10 dental colleges across India below in the table.
|Institute ID
|Institute Name
|City, and State
|Score
|Rank
|IR-N-I-1441
|Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|81.83
|1
|IR-N-C-7254
|
Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal
|
Manipal, Karnataka
|
76.03
|
2
|
IR-N-C-28507
|
Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
|
Delhi
|
74.39
|
3
|
IR-N-U-0523
|
King George`s Medical University
|
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
|
72.36
|
4
|
IR-N-I-1110
|
Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
|
Pune, Maharashtra
|
72.25
|
5
|
IR-N-C-19320
|
A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences
|
Mangluru, Karnataka
|
70.14
|
6
|
IR-N-N-352
|
SRM Dental College
|
Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|
69.18
|
7
|
IR-N-U-0108
|
Jamia Millia Islamia
|
Delhi
|
64.38
|
8
|
IR-N-U-0363
|
Siksha `O` Anusandhan
|
Bhubneshwar, Odisha
|
63.26
|
9
|
IR-N-I-1486
|
Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
|
Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|
62.40
|
10
Note: The above-mentioned details of the top 10 dental colleges across India are based on the NIRF 2024 data for the academic year 2024-25.
If you took this year's NEET UG exam and are considering a career as a dentist, this information may be helpful for you. Students who participated in the NEET UG exam are currently awaiting their results, which will be released soon by the National Testing Agency.