Top 10 dental colleges in India as per NIRF rankings - check complete list If you aspire to have a career in dental studies, this article may help you learn about the top 10 dental colleges across India according to NIRF rankings. Check complete details here.

Choosing the right college is a crucial decision that should be made with careful consideration. If you plan to study medicine after completing your 12th grade in the science stream and wish to take the NEET exam for admission to Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), you may be looking for the best dental college. This article is designed to assist you in your search. We have compiled a list of the top 10 dental colleges in India, based on NIRF rankings. Take a look!

Top 10 dental colleges in India as per NIRF rankings

Candidates can check the name, rank and score of the top 10 dental colleges across India below in the table.

Institute ID Institute Name City, and State Score Rank IR-N-I-1441 Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences Chennai, Tamil Nadu 81.83 1 IR-N-C-7254 Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal Manipal, Karnataka 76.03 2 IR-N-C-28507 Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences Delhi 74.39 3 IR-N-U-0523 King George`s Medical University Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 72.36 4 IR-N-I-1110 Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Pune, Maharashtra 72.25 5 IR-N-C-19320 A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences Mangluru, Karnataka 70.14 6 IR-N-N-352 SRM Dental College Chennai, Tamil Nadu 69.18 7 IR-N-U-0108 Jamia Millia Islamia Delhi 64.38 8 IR-N-U-0363 Siksha `O` Anusandhan Bhubneshwar, Odisha 63.26 9 IR-N-I-1486 Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research Chennai, Tamil Nadu 62.40 10

Note: The above-mentioned details of the top 10 dental colleges across India are based on the NIRF 2024 data for the academic year 2024-25.

If you took this year's NEET UG exam and are considering a career as a dentist, this information may be helpful for you. Students who participated in the NEET UG exam are currently awaiting their results, which will be released soon by the National Testing Agency.