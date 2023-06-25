JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2023 list to be out today at josaa.nic.in, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2023 list download link to be activated

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2023 list: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is all set to release the first mock seat allotment list today, June 25, 2023. Students can download their mock results online on the official website of JoSAA- josaa.nic.in. Once released, the direct link to the results will be shared in this article.

The second seat allotment list will be released on June 27, 2023 at 10 am. The candidates will be allowed to complete their registration and choice-filling process latest by June 28, 2023 at 5 PM. The data reconciliation, seat verification and validation process for the allocated seat will be held on June 29, 2023. Then, the exam authority will publish the round 1 seat allocation list on June 30, 2023, as per the official schedule.

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2023: How to check?

Visit the official website of JoSAA - josaa.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'JoSAA 2023 counselling mock seat allocation list' Enter your login details JoSAA 2023 counselling mock seat allocation list will appear on the screen Download JoSAA 2023 counselling mock seat allocation list and save it for future reference

About JoSAA

The Ministry of Education has established the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2023 to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 118 institutes for the academic year 2023-24. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 38 Other Technical Institutes Funded Fully or Partially by Central or State Government (Other-GFTIs). For the admission process, there is a single platform used for admission to all these Institutes' academic programmes.