Uber partners with Bharti AXA General, Tata AIG for rider Insurance

Ride-sharing major Uber has joined hands with Bharti AXA General Insurance and TATA AIG to offer rider insurance to riders at without any extra cost.

The rider insurance will cover all riders in cars, autos and motos up to a maximum of Rs 5,00,000 in case of an accident on a trip.

The rider insurance provides cover for physical injury as a result of any accident that might occur while on trip with Uber, from the point the rider enters the vehicle until the end of the trip.

"At Uber, the safety of all our riders is at the heart of our business and their well-being will always be our top priority," said Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations (Rides) for India and South Asia.

"We are glad to partner with Uber and provide comprehensive accidental insurance scheme to millions of its passengers In India. This further strengthens and extends our ongoing association with Uber as we also provide protection to Uber driver partners. Through this partnership, we will secure Uber riders against any accident/mishap during the duration of the ride. This is an addition to our ‘satchet'ised insurance solutions to provide coverage to customers as per their needs and ensure their peace of mind during the ride," said Saurav Jaiswal, Chief Distribution Officer, Bharti AXA General Insurance.

Apart from covering the riders against accidental death and permanent and partial accidental disability up to Rs 5 lakh, the rider insurance also gives accidental hospitalisation up to Rs 2 lakh, including OPD benefit maximum up to Rs 50,000.

''We are constantly innovating to improve the delivery of insurance services to the end user and are optimistic of expanding our reach within the Uber ecosystem," said Parag Ved, Executive Vice-President & Head- Personal Lines, TATA AIG general insurance.

To report an accident to Uber, riders can go to the past trips section in-app and provide feedback on the ride. Besides, the company's 24x7 support team will also then reach out to the rider and coordinate with the insurance partners to take them through the claim process, Uber said in a statement.

