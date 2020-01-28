7th Pay Commission: What Central govt employees expect from Budget 2020

7th Pay Commission: The Union Budget 2020 could bring some good news for the Central government employees regarding the 7th Pay Commission. The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may announce some good news for the central govt staffers during Budget 2020 session.

According to reports, the CG employees' are expecting that the Centre may hike the minimum salary as recommended under the 7th CPC and modify the fitment factor of the central government employees. The central govt employees have been long demanding the minimum salary hike from 18,000 to Rs 26,000.

Also, the Central govt employees posted in Indian Railways are expecting that the Modi govt to provide medical and privilege pass facility to the dependent parents of these employees under the 7th Pay Commission

According to media reports, the Union Government is likely to announce a DA hike for the CG employees. This move would benefit 1 crore CG employees. It is expected, that the Centre may announce a 4 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance.

Once the hike is announced, the pay of the employees likely to be increased from Rs 720 to Rs 10,000 depending on the salary drawn at the various levels.

