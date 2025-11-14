Bihar Elections Results: NDA touches 200 mark in latest trends, second best after 2010 poll performance Bihar elections 2025: According to the latest counting trends, the BJP is has emerged as the single largest party in Bihar by leading on 90 seats while the JDU is leading on 81 seats. With this tally, the NDA has crossed the 200 mark in the state.

Patna:

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, which includes Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), is poised for a sweeping victory in Bihar, leaving the Opposition reeling. The NDA is ahead on 200 seats, far surpassing the majority threshold of 122. While the Mahagathbandhan is trailing with a big margin and gaining on a mere 39 seats.

Crossing the 200 mark in the Bihar assembly elections 2025 makes it the alliance's second-best performance after 2010, when it won 206 seats.

Bihar voted in the 2025 Assembly elections in two phases, the first on November 6 and the second on November 11. This year’s polls saw a record voter turnout across the state. According to the Election Commission, 65.08 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first phase, while the second phase recorded an even higher turnout of 69.20 per cent. The total voter turnout in the state was recorded at 67.13 per cent, the highest-ever in Bihar’s history.

Mahagathbandhan falls behind

The Mahagathbandhan, or grand alliance, appears to be facing a sweeping defeat in Bihar. As per trends from the Election Commission, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading in only 39 seats, while the Congress and Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) are unlikely to open their accounts.

Among the Left partners, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation leads in four seats, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leads in one. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party has tanked too.

PM Modi to address BJP workers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi at 6 pm on Friday, where he is set to address party workers.

BJP's state unit chief, Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, has praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the victory, stating that the public mood was never in doubt. "From the very first and second phases, it was clear from the voters' faces and their words that the NDA government was set to retain power," he told news agency PTI, adding that the people of Bihar had placed their trust in "the world's most popular leader, Narendra Modi."