'Bihar Ka Matlab Nitish Kumar', 'Tiger abhi zinda hai': Posters appear in Patna as NDA nears victory

Patna:

Various posters with ‘Bihar Ka Matlab Nitish Kumar’ appeared near Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence in Patna as NDA is leading on 195 seats as per the EC trends. JD(U) is leading on 44 seats. Another striking poster featuring Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar standing beside a tiger, captioned boldly 'tiger abhi zinda hai' (tiger is alive), also appeared outside his residence on Friday.

The poster, cinematic in its framing and unmistakably designed to project authority, quickly became a magnetic point for cameras and cadre alike. It went up at around the same time the Election Commission began flashing the day's first substantive trends.

Sirf trend aaya hai, par message clear hai

"'Sirf trend aaya hai, par message clear hai, Nitish ji politics ka asli tiger hain', (the trends are only out, Nitish ji is the real tiger of Bihar politics)," one worker told a news channel, posing proudly beside the larger-than-life artwork.

The image of Kumar standing calmly, while a tiger crouches beside him reinforced a long-running political metaphor JD(U) supporters invoke whenever questions over his political longevity emerge.

Vehicles slowed to take photographs; some residents stepped out just to see "the tiger poster" making the rounds on social media.

NDA was ahead in 195 assembly seats as per early trends

The ruling NDA was ahead in 195 assembly seats, as compared to 44 of the opposition INDIA bloc, according to trends available on the Election Commission's website.

The BJP was leading in 48 seats, the JD(U) in 44, LJP (Ram Vilas) in 13 and HAM in three. The RJD was leading in 23 seats, the Congress in seven and the Vikassheel Insaan Party in one. JD(U) workers gathered around the poster as if unveiling a victory totem ahead of time.

Tej Pratap Yadav trails in Mahua after first round of counting

JJD founder Tej Pratap Yadav was in fourth spot in Mahua after the first round of counting, while LJP (RV)'s Sanjay Kumar Singh was leading over RJD's Mukesh Kumar.

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha was trailing in Lakhisarai while Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar was leading by just 79 votes.

JD(U)'s Anant Kumar Singh was leading in Mokama by 2,716 votes over his nearest rival, Veena Devi of the RJD, after the first round of counting.

RJD's Rit Lal Roy, who fought the polls from jail, was leading in Danapur by 7,936, while BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav was trailing.

BJP's Nitin Nabin was leading by 2,043 votes in Bankipur, while RJD candidate Rekha Kumari was trailing. CPIM(L) Liberation's Sandeep Saurav was ahead in Paliganj by 241 votes, while LJP (RV)'s Sunil Kumar was trailing.

