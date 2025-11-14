Advertisement
  Live Nuapada Bypoll Results 2025 Live: Snehangini Chhuria, Jay Dholakia or Ghasiram Majhi – who will win?

Nuapada Bypoll Election Results 2025 LIVE: According to ECI’s voter turnout mobile app, 79.41 per cent of electors exercised their franchise till 8.41 pm. This polling percentage was more than Nuapada’s record of 75.44 per cent voter turnout in the 2024 state assembly election.

Nuapada Assembly Bypoll Election Results 2025
Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Bhubaneswar:

Voting for Nuapada Assembly bypolls will start at 8 AM amid tight security. Over 79 per cent of the 2.53 lakh voters exercised their franchise on Tuesday in Nuapada assembly seat in Odisha. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) RS Gopalan said voting was "mostly peaceful" across the constituency, including the Maoist-affected Sunabeda area. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who visited Nuapada at least six times in the run-up to the bypoll, has taken it as a prestige issue. Similarly, the election is also being seen as a test of BJD president Naveen Patnaik’s continued influence in state politics. According to ECI’s voter turnout mobile app, 79.41 per cent of electors exercised their franchise till 8.41 pm. This polling percentage was more than Nuapada’s record of 75.44 per cent voter turnout in the 2024 state assembly election. The Nuapada Assembly bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8.

 

Live updates :Nuapada Bypoll Results

  • 6:47 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Nuapada Assembly Bypoll Results: No complaints of false voting registered

    Odisha Chief Electoral Officer RS Gopalan stated that the Nuapada by-polls proceeded smoothly and no complaints of false voting were registered. He said peparations are in full swing. “We are laying out 14 tables. The counting will start at 8 AM. We have made security arrangements. The police department has done a great job. The counting process will not be telecast. The poll went off very well; we had more than 83% voter turnout. We hope there is no violence today, although we are prepared for any condition. There were no complaints of false voting registered...," Gopalan said.

     

  • 6:44 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Nuapada Assembly Bypoll Results: Eight polling booths record 70 per cent of polling

    Eight polling booths in Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary, considered as Maoist infested, this time recorded more than 70 per cent of polling. The by-election was necessitated in Nuapada due to the death of sitting BJD MLA and former minister Rajendra Dholakia.

  • 6:37 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Nuapada Assembly Bypoll Results: Tight security in place

    Odisha ADG (Law and Order), Sanjay Kumar said the by-election concluded peacefully and a three-tier security arrangement has been put in place at the counting centre. “The entire area has also been kept under security arrangements...Near the counting centre, our first ring of security will be of BSF, the second ring is being handled by our Odisha Police personnel, and in the third ring, our Nuapada Police personnel will be stationed, " he said.

  • 6:25 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Nuapada records voter turnout of 83.45 per cent

    Odisha’s Nuapada assembly constituency has recorded a huge voter turnout as 83.45 per cent of the over 2.53 lakh people exercised their franchise during the by-poll held on Tuesday. The poll percentage is around 8.01 per cent more than the previous general assembly elections held on May 13, 2024.

  • 6:14 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Assembly bypolls will start at 8 AM

    Voting for Nuapada Assembly bypolls will start at 8 AM amid tight security. Over 79 per cent of the 2.53 lakh voters exercised their franchise on Tuesday in Nuapada assembly seat in Odisha.

