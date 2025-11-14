Live Nuapada Bypoll Results 2025 Live: Snehangini Chhuria, Jay Dholakia or Ghasiram Majhi – who will win? Nuapada Bypoll Election Results 2025 LIVE: According to ECI’s voter turnout mobile app, 79.41 per cent of electors exercised their franchise till 8.41 pm. This polling percentage was more than Nuapada’s record of 75.44 per cent voter turnout in the 2024 state assembly election.

Voting for Nuapada Assembly bypolls will start at 8 AM amid tight security. Over 79 per cent of the 2.53 lakh voters exercised their franchise on Tuesday in Nuapada assembly seat in Odisha. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) RS Gopalan said voting was "mostly peaceful" across the constituency, including the Maoist-affected Sunabeda area. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who visited Nuapada at least six times in the run-up to the bypoll, has taken it as a prestige issue. Similarly, the election is also being seen as a test of BJD president Naveen Patnaik’s continued influence in state politics. According to ECI’s voter turnout mobile app, 79.41 per cent of electors exercised their franchise till 8.41 pm. This polling percentage was more than Nuapada’s record of 75.44 per cent voter turnout in the 2024 state assembly election. The Nuapada Assembly bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8.