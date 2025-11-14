Live Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Who will win - NDA or Mahagathbandhan? Counting today Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Security arrangements have been strengthened across Bihar as the state braces for a high-stakes verdict that could reshape its political landscape. The counting of votes is set to begin at 8 am, as per the Election Commission of India.

Patna:

The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly election 2025 is scheduled to begin at 8 am today (November 14) across 46 counting centres in the state. The process will start in the morning under the supervision of the Election Commission of India. The results, expected to be declared by evening, will determine whether the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retains power or if the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), manages to stage a comeback. However, exit polls have projected return to power for the NDA in Bihar, with the alliance predicted to hit the majority mark of 122 comfortably. The state recorded a remarkable voter turnout of 67.13 per cent, the highest since Bihar's first assembly election in 1951. The first phase of polling, held on November 6, saw a turnout of 65.08 per cent, while the second phase on November 11 witnessed an impressive 69.20 per cent participation. This year's election saw a multi-cornered contest with the NDA pitted against the I.N.D.I.A bloc, which includes the RJD, Congress, CPI (ML), CPI, CPM and the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). The new entrant, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj also contested on all 243 seats of the state.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews for all the latest updates