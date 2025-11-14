Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Bihar
  3. Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Who will win - NDA or Mahagathbandhan? Counting today

  Live Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Who will win - NDA or Mahagathbandhan? Counting today

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Security arrangements have been strengthened across Bihar as the state braces for a high-stakes verdict that could reshape its political landscape. The counting of votes is set to begin at 8 am, as per the Election Commission of India.

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE updates.
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE updates. Image Source : INDIA TV
Edited ByAnurag Roushan Koustav Sengupta  
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly election 2025 is scheduled to begin at 8 am today (November 14) across 46 counting centres in the state. The process will start in the morning under the supervision of the Election Commission of India. The results, expected to be declared by evening, will determine whether the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retains power or if the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), manages to stage a comeback. However, exit polls have projected return to power for the NDA in Bihar, with the alliance predicted to hit the majority mark of 122 comfortably. The state recorded a remarkable voter turnout of 67.13 per cent, the highest since Bihar's first assembly election in 1951. The first phase of polling, held on November 6, saw a turnout of 65.08 per cent, while the second phase on November 11 witnessed an impressive 69.20 per cent participation. This year's election saw a multi-cornered contest with the NDA pitted against the I.N.D.I.A bloc, which includes the RJD, Congress, CPI (ML), CPI, CPM and the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). The new entrant, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj also contested on all 243 seats of the state.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews for all the latest updates 

Live updates :Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 12:50 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Key JDU candidates in Bihar

    The JDU has fielded Vijay Kumar Chaudhary from Sarairanjan, Bijendra Prasad Yadav from Supaul, Maheshwar Hazari from Kalyanpur, Umesh Singh Kushwaha from Mahnar, Dulal Chandra Goswami from Kadwa, Narendra Narayan Yadav from Alamnagar, Shyam Rajak from Phulwari, Ramesh Rishidev from Singheshwar, Saba Zafar from Amour, Leshi Singh from Dhamdaha, Ratnesh Sada from Sonbarsha and Anant Kumar Singh from Mokama.

  • 12:43 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Key BJP candidates in Bihar

    Some of the prominent BJP candidates are Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary from Tarapur and Vijay Kumar Sinha from Lakhisarai, Ram Kripal Yadav from Danapur, Renu Devi from Bettiah, Prem Kumar from Gaya Town, Krishnanandan Paswan from Harsidhi, Mangal Pandey from Siwan, Nitin Nabin from Bankipur, Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu from Chhatapur, Tarkishore Prasad from Katihar, Sanjay Saraogi from Darbhanga and Maithili Thakur from Alinagar. 

    India Tv - Samrat Choudhary
    (Image Source : PTI)Samrat Choudhary

  • 12:36 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Key constituencies in Bihar

    Raghopur, Tarapur, Mahua, Lakhisarai, Bettiah, Mokama, Kutumba, Gaya Town, Sasaram, Govindganj, Danapur, Chapra, Sarairanjan, Imamganj, Begusarai, Jamui, Madhubani, Amour and Phulwari are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Bihar.

  • 12:31 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Who all are contesting on Rashtriya Lok Morcha's ticket?

    The six candidates of Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) are Snehlata Kushwaha from Sasaram, Alok Kumar Singh from Dinara, Prashant Kumar Pankaj from Ujiarpur, Madan Chaudhary from Paroo, Madhav Anand from Madhubani and Rameshwar Mahto from Bajpatti.

  • 12:27 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Who all are contesting on HAM's ticket?

    The six candidates of Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) are Deepa Manjhi from Imamganj, Jyoti Devi from Barachatti, Anil Kumar from Tikari, Romit Kumar from Atri, Prafull Manjhi from Sikandra and Lalan Ram from Kutumba.

    India Tv - Election in Imamganj
    (Image Source : PTI)Election in Imamganj

  • 12:21 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Why is NDA supporting an independent candidate in Marhaura?

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) extended its support to Independent candidate Ankit Kumar from the Marhaura constituency after the nomination of LJP-RV candidate Seema Singh was rejected.

  • 12:14 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Who all are in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar?

    Five parties have contested under the umbrella of NDA this election. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) contested 101 seats this time, whereas Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) fielded candidates in 29 seats in the state. The Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) have fielded their candidates in 6 constituencies each.

  • 12:08 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Record turnout in Bihar in 2025

    According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Bihar saw a record turnout this time, with 67.13% of voters using their franchise. The voter turnout in the Bihar Assembly elections witnessed an encouraging rise, with 65.08% of voters casting their ballots in the first phase, followed by around 68.79% turnout in the second phase.

  • 12:06 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    How many voters are there in Bihar?

    Counting of votes for bypolls in Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha, and Jammu and Kashmir is being held simultaneously with Bihar. There are 7,43,55,976 voters in Bihar. 

    India Tv - Bihar election
    (Image Source : PTI)Bihar election

  • 12:05 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    How many seats are reserved for SCs and STs in Bihar?

    There are 243 Assembly seats in Bihar. 38 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and only two seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the state Assembly. The term of the present Bihar Assembly is from November 23, 2020, to November 22, 2025.

  • 12:03 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Bihar Assembly Election's second phase took place on November 11

    Voters in 122 seats used their franchise in the second phase on November 11. The elections were considered a direct contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan, with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party likely to upset the calculation of both major alliances.

  • 12:01 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Bihar Assembly Election 2025

    The Bihar Assembly Elections took place in two phases on November 6 and 11. The result will be declared today on November 14. The Bihar Assembly has 243 elected members, and 121 constituencies went for polls in the first phase on November 6. 

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 – Watch the fastest coverage, only on India TV.
Bihar Bihar Election Results Bihar Election Result Live Assembly Election Results Live Updates Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Result Bihar Election Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Elections 2025 Results Bihar Assembly Election BJP Congress Janata Dal United NDA Mahagathbandhan ResultsOnIndiaTV
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\