Nitish Kumar to become Bihar CM again, PM Modi to attend swearing-in ceremony: Sources

Patna:

JDU chief Nitish Kumar is poised to become Chief Minister for the tenth time as the BJP-led NDA is set to return to power with a landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly election. The swearing-in ceremony is to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said top BJP sources on Friday. The announcement comes as the ruling NDA has impressive leads in more than 205 of the state's 243 assembly seats, with trends indicating that the saffron party was on track to post its biggest tally with an excellent strike rate.

The counting of votes is underway across all 46 seats in Bihar. As per the early trends, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has taken a huge lead over the Mahagathbandhan. The final results are expected to be declared by late evening. As of now, the NDA is leading on 205 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 31 seats.

A look at numbers of different parties so far:

BJP: 95

JDU: 82

LJP(RV): 19

HAM: 05

RLM: 04

RJD: 26

Congress: 03

Left: 02

Jan Suraaj: 00

AIMIM: 06

Others: 01

Firm backing to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team also appeared to have paid rich dividends for the JD(U), which seems poised to drastically improve its tally since 2020, when it had won only 43 seats, but was now leading in more than 80.