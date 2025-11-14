Who is leading/trailing in Sitamarhi and Supaul districts in Bihar Assembly Elections 2025? Bihar Election Results 2025: As the counting of votes is underway, this article takes a closer look at two key districts -- Sitamarhi and Supaul -- and the leading and trailing candidates, according to the Election Commission's latest updates.

Bihar went to the polls for the 2025 Assembly elections in two phases -- the first on November 6 and the second on November 11. This year, the state witnessed an impressive voter turnout in both rounds. According to the Election Commission, 65.08 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first phase, while the second phase saw an even higher turnout of 69.20 per cent. These figures represent the highest polling percentages ever recorded in Bihar's electoral history. As the counting of votes is underway, the outcome will determine whether Bihar continues under the NDA's "double-engine" government or witnesses the return of the Mahagathbandhan under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership.

Sitamarhi is one of the 38 districts in Bihar and is situated in the northern part of the state. As per the Election Commission, the Sitamarhi Assembly constituency recorded a 67.21 per cent voter turnout during polling held on November 11, in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. Sitamarhi district consists of eight assembly seats namely - Riga, Bathnaha, Parihar, Sursand, Bajpatti, Sitamarhi, Runni Saidpur and Belsand.

Sitamarhi district: A look at Leading/Trailing candidates

Constituency no. Constituency Name Leading Candidate Party 23. Riga 24. Bathnaha 25. Parihar 26. Sursand 27. Bajpatti 28. Sitamarhi 29. Runnisaidpur 30. Belsand

Supaul district: A look at Leading/Trailing candidates

Supaul is one of the 38 districts in Bihar and is situated in the north-eastern part of the state. It is a part of the Mithila region. As per the Election Commission, the Supal Assembly constituency recorded a 72.82 per cent voter turnout during polling held on November 11, in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. Supal district consists of five assembly seats namely - Nirmali, Pipra, Supaul, Triveniganj and Chhatapur. The Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are main parties in this district.

Constituency no. Constituency Name Leading Candidate Party 41. Nirmali 42. Pipra 43. Supaul 44. Triveniganj 45. Chhatapur

