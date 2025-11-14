Bihar Election Results 2025: All Muslim candidates of Nitish Kumar–led JDU leading | Check here Bihar Election Results 2025: The Bihar elections are being viewed as a crucial test for JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, the state's longest-serving CM, whose political stock has been under scrutiny following shifting alliances and anti-incumbency sentiments.

Patna:

Early trends indicate a strong performance by the Janata Dal United (JDU)'s Muslim candidates, with all of them currently leading in their respective constituencies. The counting of votes for the state's 243 assembly constituencies began at 8 am, with postal ballots taken up first, in keeping with Election Commission norms. Counting of EVM votes commenced at 8.30 am, officials said.

Here's the name of Muslim candidates and constituencies

As per the Election Commission, at 10:20 am

Manzar Alam is leading in Jokihat

Saba Zafar is leading in Amour

Shagufta Azim is leading in Araria

Mohd Zama Khan is leading in Chainpur

Trends at 10:30 am

The BJP was leading in 72 seats, the JD(U) in 75, LJP (Ram Vilas) in 18, and HAM in three. The RJD was leading in 41 seats, and the Congress in seven.

The ruling NDA was ahead in 170 assembly seats, as compared to 27 of the opposition INDIA bloc, according to trends available on the Election Commission's website.

NDA crosses majority mark in early trends

In the early trends of the 2025 Bihar Assembly election results, the ruling NDA has crossed the majority mark, strengthening its position to return to power in the state, with Nitish Kumar poised to become Chief Minister for the tenth time. Early counting indicates that the NDA is leading comfortably across several key constituencies, while the Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav, is trailing behind.

The counting of votes is underway for 243 assembly seats in Bihar, amid tight security arrangements. The counting of votes polled in the two-phase elections commenced at 8 am across 46 centres in 38 districts. Bihar had registered a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent in the elections to the 243-member assembly in two phases on November 6 and November 11. A total of 7.45 crore voters were eligible to decide the electoral fate of 2,616 candidates.

