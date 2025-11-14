Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA crosses majority mark in early trends Bihar Election Results 2025: The counting of votes is underway for 243 assembly seats in Bihar, amid tight security arrangements. The counting of votes polled in the two-phase elections commenced at 8 am across 46 centres in 38 districts.

In the early trends of the 2025 Bihar Assembly election results, the ruling NDA has crossed the majority mark, strengthening its position to return to power in the state, with Nitish Kumar poised to become Chief Minister for the tenth time. Early counting indicates that the NDA is leading comfortably across several key constituencies, while the Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav, is trailing behind.

As per the early trends, the parties are leading on:

JDU: 55

BJP: 54

LJP (R): 8

RLM: 4

RJD: 51

Congress: 13

Left: 10

VIP: 3

Jan Suraj: 5

AIMIM: 2

Bihar had registered a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent in the elections to the 243-member assembly in two phases on November 6 and November 11. A total of 7.45 crore voters were eligible to decide the electoral fate of 2,616 candidates.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Janata Dal United (JDU) and the Congress party are the important parties in Bihar. The BJP is contesting elections in an alliance with the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU), Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), the Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), while the RJD is contesting elections with the Congress, Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Left parties. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Bihar saw a record turnout this time, with 67.13% of voters using their franchise. The voter turnout in the Bihar Assembly elections witnessed an encouraging rise, with 65.08% of voters casting their ballots in the first phase, followed by around 69.20% turnout in the second phase.