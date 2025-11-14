Bihar election result 2025: 'Neck-and-neck' friendly fight between BJP and JDU to become single largest party Bihar election result 2025: Both the alliance of NDA- BJP and JDU is giving a tough fight to become a single largest party. As of now, JDU is ahead in 80 seats, while BJP in 82 seats.

New Delhi:

As National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to secure a landslide victory in Bihar assembly election 2025, both the alliance of NDA- BJP and JDU is giving a tough fight to become a single largest party. As of now, JDU is ahead in 80 seats, while BJP in 82 seats. The NDA is leading on 170 seats against Mahagathbandhan's (MGB) 70 seats, as per the early trends. The majority mark in Bihar assembly is 122 which means the ruling alliance has crossed the majority mark comfortably. JD(U) has maintained a high conversion rate of over 75 per cent, while the BJP has achieved a 74 per cent conversion rate.

The counting of votes is underway for 243 assembly seats in Bihar, amid tight security arrangements. The counting of votes polled in the two-phase elections commenced at 8 am across 46 centres in 38 districts. Bihar had registered a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent in the elections to the 243-member assembly in two phases on November 6 and November 11. A total of 7.45 crore voters were eligible to decide the electoral fate of 2,616 candidates.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Janata Dal United (JDU) and the Congress party are the important parties in Bihar. The BJP is contesting elections in an alliance with the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU), Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), the Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), while the RJD is contesting elections with the Congress, Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Left parties. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Bihar saw a record turnout this time, with 67.13% of voters using their franchise. The voter turnout in the Bihar Assembly elections witnessed an encouraging rise, with 65.08% of voters casting their ballots in the first phase, followed by around 69.20% turnout in the second phase.

