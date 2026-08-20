2027 Hyundai Tucson revealed with bold new design, bigger dimensions and new interior

New Delhi:

Hyundai just pulled the wraps off the next-gen Tucson, and it’s got a seriously tougher, sharper look. The 2027 Tucson rolls out Hyundai’s new ‘Art of Steel’ design, mixing crisp body lines with chunky panels and a three-dimensional vibe.

Check out those flared wheel arches, chunky body cladding, and two-tone alloy wheels. You get regular door handles—nothing fancy or pop-out here. Up front, the squared-off face grabs attention with a full-width LED light strip, tall vertical LEDs, and some pretty boxy headlamps.

The rear keeps the style going: slim LED light bar, vertical lighting accents, big bumper, and TUCSON stamped boldly for all to see. If you want even more rugged, the XRT version cranks it up with special wheels, extra skid plates, and distinctive bumpers.

Bigger room inside

Compared to the last Tucson, this one’s noticeably larger. Now it stretches 4,700mm long, 1,905mm wide, and 1,685mm tall, sitting on a 2,785mm wheelbase. That’s 60mm longer, 40mm wider, and the wheelbase is up by 30mm. Hyundai says this means best-in-class space inside—so you definitely won’t feel cramped.

For those wanting something new, the Tucson is adding five fresh paint choices like Serenity White Pearl, Driftwood Grey, Red Rock Orange Matte, and Goyo Copper Pearl.

Upscale two-tone cabin

Inside, the new Tucson feels modern. The two-tone dash pops with orange ambient lighting and soft-touch materials. The rear doors now swing open to 83 degrees, making it super easy to hop in and out of the back seat.

You’ll spot a new D-cut steering wheel, a slim digital instrument cluster, and a big tablet-style touchscreen right in the middle. The infotainment system should run Hyundai’s Pleos platform.

Other features: Expect power front seats, dual-zone climate, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, premium sound, 360-degree cameras, connected-car tech, loads of airbags, and a suite of ADAS safety features.

What’s under the hood?

Hyundai has not dropped specs on the 2027 Tucson’s engines or transmissions yet. The last Tucson in India ran a 156hp 2.0-litre petrol and a 186hp 2.0-litre diesel. Globally, Tucson also offers hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions.

Could those electrified options come to this new model? Maybe—but Hyundai is not saying for sure at the moment.

The 2027 Tucson will roll out to more international markets after its global debut, but we’re still waiting for news on when it’ll hit India.

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