Hyundai Creta Electric gets more affordable: Prices start at Rs 10.99 lakh with battery subscription

New Delhi:

Hyundai has reportedly made the Creta Electric a lot more affordable in India, thanks to a new Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plan. Instead of paying for the entire battery upfront, buyers can now subscribe and start with a much lower price tag—the Creta Electric now starts at Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). That’s a dramatic drop from the standard range, which sits between Rs. 18.03 lakh and Rs. 24.70 lakh.

Battery subscription reduces the initial purchase cost

With this BaaS plan, you do not own the battery outright. Instead, you pay Rs. 3.90 for every kilometer you drive, covering your battery usage as you go. It’s sort of like an EMI, but based on distance rather than a fixed monthly bill.

Hyundai has not shared the exact pricing for different variants under this subscription yet, but the lower entry price, which is about Rs. 7 lakh less, definitely opens the doors for more buyers who did not want to make a huge initial investment.

Hyundai joins growing list of brands offering BaaS

Now, Hyundai is the first to try this model in India. JSW MG Motor kicked things off with the Windsor EV earlier in 2024, and since then, Citroen, Kia, Maruti Suzuki, and Toyota have jumped on board too. With this move, Hyundai becomes the seventh automaker to offer a BaaS option. Mahindra and VinFast, on the other hand, haven’t rolled one out yet.

Battery options and driving range

The Hyundai Creta Electric is available with two battery pack options.

42kWh battery: Claimed driving range of 420km

51.4kWh battery: Claimed driving range of 510km

Both setups use a front-mounted electric motor driving the front wheels. The longer-range version puts out 171hp, while the standard one delivers 135hp.

Along with this new pricing scheme, Hyundai has further added a few handy tweaks to the Creta Electric. There is a new side step, so passengers have an easier time climbing in and out. Select HC variants now get a 7.4kW AC wallbox charger included- previously, you only got the 11kW charger. It’s a nice touch for folks looking to set up a charger at home.

Rivals in the Electric SUV segment

Competition in the midsize electric SUV market is heating up in India. The Creta Electric faces rivals like Tata’s new Sierra EV, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Mahindra BE 6, and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser EV.

By offering Battery-as-a-Service, Hyundai is looking to make electric vehicles more accessible. Lower upfront costs and pay-as-you-go battery pricing give buyers more flexibility and might just tempt more folks to make the switch to electric.