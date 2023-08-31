Babar Azam left behind Virat Kohli and create many historic records
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match may not happen
IND vs PAK: Shaheen Afridi Injury Scare For Pakistan Ahead Of India Clash
Recommended Video
Babar Azam left behind Virat Kohli and create many historic records
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match may not happen
IND vs PAK: Shaheen Afridi Injury Scare For Pakistan Ahead Of India Clash
Sports Wrap: Pakistan Victory to Shaheen Afridi injury, Know All sports stories here
Top News
Rahul Gandhi rakes up Adani issue again ahead of I.N.D.I.A Opposition bloc meet in Mumbai
I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting LIVE Updates: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi reach Mumbai
Watch Video | Lalu Yadav visits Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of I.N.D.I.A meet in Mumbai
ISRO chief S Somanath receives warm welcome on Indigo flight after success of Chandrayaan-3 mission
Parliament's special session from September 18 to 22, announces Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
Viacom18 wins BCCI media rights for both digital and television broadcast
Latest News
YouTube removes 1.9 million videos in Jan-Mar 2023 in India for community norm violation
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Kartik Aaryan's picture with sister Kritika will leave you with a smile
Mumbai City FC sign Indian wonderkid Sielenthang Lotjem on three-year contract
Aaj Ka Rashifal: Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash
PM Modi first Indian prime minister to visit Greece in 40 years
'Government is lying on China issue,' says Rahul Gandhi in Kargil rally
Himachal Pradesh: Several Houses Collapse in Himachal Flood
Super100: 100 big news of the country and the world in a quick way
Rahul Gandhi rakes up Adani issue again ahead of I.N.D.I.A Opposition bloc meet in Mumbai
Indian Navy steps up preparations for 'Sagar Parikrama IV'
Parliament's special session from September 18 to 22, announces Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
INS Mahendragiri: All you need to know about India's latest navy warship launching on September 1
“KCR's countdown has begun”: YS Sharmila after meeting Sonia Gandhi, Rahul in Delhi | VIDEO
What is India's record at Asia Cup 2023 venues Pallekele and Colombo?
Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Match 2, Pitch Report, Weather, Playing XI Changes
Watch | Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel sends back Imam-ul-Haq with a stunning direct hit in Asia Cup
Star India spinner cautions Pakistan's opponents in Asia Cup and World Cup
Pakistan: Election Commission pledges to hold national elections by mid-February after delimitations
88 Chinese nationals arrested in Indonesia for duping people in online romance scams
Philippines: 15 killed after fire breaks out in factory; firefighters delayed due to wrong address
Chinese President Xi Jinping likely to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi: Sources
South Africa: At least 64 dead, over 40 injured in predawn fire in Johannesburg's building
'Jawan' trailer: Shah Rukh Khan arrives with a bang in thrilling action saga
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Kartik Aaryan's picture with sister Kritika will leave you with a smile
Nayanthara makes her Instagram debut ahead of 'Jawan' trailer release
Kolamaavu Kokila to Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Films in which Nayanthara proved her proficieny
'Gadar 2' box office report: Sunny Deol's film set to enter the coveted Rs 500 cr club
Mumbai City FC sign Indian wonderkid Sielenthang Lotjem on three-year contract
Viacom18 wins BCCI media rights for both digital and television broadcast
Netherlands set to play 3 One-Day matches against Karnataka to prepare for World Cup 2023 in India
Danielle McGahey set to become first transgender cricketer to play official international match
Retired India batter Ambati Rayudu withdraws from Caribbean Premier League
Apple's September 12 event: Get ready for AirPods with USB-C charging
Instagram's creators can now highlight comments: All you need to know
Save on flights: Google's latest tool for budget travel
WhatsApp for Mac now available: Step-by-step download instructions
Here's how to silence specific contacts on your iPhone: A quick guide
Gabon's military coup: What led to President Ali Bongo Ondimba's ouster? EXPLAINED
ISRO's first Sun mission Aditya-L1 to be placed at Lagrangian Point in space: What are L1-L5 levels
HIT squads to be deployed in Delhi hotels during G20 Summit: Know all about this security team
Explainer - What is Hockey5s? How is it different from field hockey? Know rules and all details
CRPF to conduct psychological test for personnel deployed in VVIP security | Why
FACT CHECK: Viral image of Kerala railway station decorated with flowers for Onam is AI-generated
FACT CHECK: Viral pic of Earth from Moon's surface was not taken by Chandrayaan-3 | Know more
FACT CHECK: Is Babar Azam getting married to his cousin? Know the truth here
FACT CHECK: Viral image of national emblem on lunar surface is photoshopped | Check here
FACT CHECK: Is govt buying armoured cars for G20 Summit 2023? Know the truth here
Tarot reading 31st august 2023: Scorpions potentially struggling with sleep, know about other signs
Horoscope Today, August 31: Beneficial day for Capricorn; know about other zodiac signs
Rare Super Blue Moon lights up the skies, first photos released from NASA
Here's why Super Blue Moon is different from Blue Moon and Supermoon
Tarot reading 30th August 2023: Aries on a new endeavour, know more about other sun signs
More sleep could reduce impulsive behaviour in children, finds study
World's first seven-minute cancer treatment jab to be rolled out in England: Know all details
What is Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder? Know symptoms, causes and treatments
Common childhood allergies lie in our gut, finds study
Genetic predisposition may influence anxiety to bipolar disorder, finds study
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, rituals and more
Kajari Teej 2023 Vrat: Do's and don'ts to keep in mind while fasting
National Trail Mix Day 2023: Benefits and homemade recipes to make go-to snack mix
Is Janmashtami 2023 on September 6 or 7? Know the exact date, shubh muhurat and other details
Kajari Teej 2023: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and more