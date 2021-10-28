Thursday, October 28, 2021
     
News Videos

Updated on: October 28, 2021 16:40 IST

Notice must be given to Sameer Wankhede before his arrest, says Bombay High Court

In its statement in relation to Sameer Wankhede, Bombay High Court has stated that a notice must be given before his arrest.
Sameer Wankhede Bombay High Court NCB Nawab Malik Aryan Khan Drugs Case

